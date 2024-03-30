DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4,118.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,900 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. DHT has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

