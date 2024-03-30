Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 4.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

FANG stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $198.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

