Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

