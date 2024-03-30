Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 205,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 358,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.