Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.07) and last traded at GBX 948 ($11.98). Approximately 348,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 384,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892.50 ($11.28).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 924.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 624.59. The firm has a market cap of £451.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 726.26%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

