DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DocGo

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,656 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.