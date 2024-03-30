Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,407 shares of company stock worth $6,142,892. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

