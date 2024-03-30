Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 29th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIIBF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

