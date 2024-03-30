DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 6.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.94. 1,805,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,843,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

