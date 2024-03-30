Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 820,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

