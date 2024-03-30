Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

DUK opened at $96.71 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

