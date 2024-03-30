Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

