Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 5.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $125.50.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.
View Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
