Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.