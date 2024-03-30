Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 3.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

