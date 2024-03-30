Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 5.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,830,171.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,227,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

