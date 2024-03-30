Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 180 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

