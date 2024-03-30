Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
OTCMKTS THQQF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.
