Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS THQQF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

