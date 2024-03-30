Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.7 million.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

