Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 50,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

