Energi Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $648,182.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,185,785 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

