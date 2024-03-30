Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

