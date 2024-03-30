Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in March

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the February 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Engie Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Engie has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Engie
