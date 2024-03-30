EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

