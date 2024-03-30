EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $134.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,520,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,527,696 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

