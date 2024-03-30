ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $165.45 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. ERC20 has a market cap of $165.45 million and approximately $46,732.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,161.74 or 0.99943954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00140777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.11000572 USD and is up 14.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $28,435.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.