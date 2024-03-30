ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Down 0%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.92. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.