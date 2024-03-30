Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.38.

EEFT stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

