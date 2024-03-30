Evercore ISI Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $172.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

