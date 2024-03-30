Evercore ISI Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

First Advantage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

