Evercore ISI Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,235.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,128.88 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $821.61 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,072.14 and a 200 day moving average of $989.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.