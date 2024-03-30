Evercore ISI Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.42.

NYSE KMX opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

