Everdome Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $711,731.95 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $711,731.95 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

