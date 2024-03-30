Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

