Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the February 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAMI stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

