Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Up 116.0% in March

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

FATH opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

