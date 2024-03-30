FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

