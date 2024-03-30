Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 124.1% in March

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the February 29th total of 499,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. On average, analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

