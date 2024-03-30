Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of GSM opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
