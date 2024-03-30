Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $3.07

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00004378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $411.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,889,325 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

