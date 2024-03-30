Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 1,732,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,941. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

