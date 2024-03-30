Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,913,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $142,304,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.