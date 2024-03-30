Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

