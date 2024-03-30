Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $62.17 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

