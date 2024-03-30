Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $208.55 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.