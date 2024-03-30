Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.