Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,459,951 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

