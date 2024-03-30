Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

