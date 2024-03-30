Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $42.78 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

