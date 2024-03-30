Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 252.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

